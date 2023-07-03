Quantum Price Down 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,701.46 or 1.00027243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

