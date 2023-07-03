Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

