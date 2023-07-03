QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. QUASA has a market cap of $1.40 million and $353.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.50 or 0.99931318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137792 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

