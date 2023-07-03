QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.40 million and $353.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137792 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

