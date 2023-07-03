Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,609,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 2,717,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,023.8 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF remained flat at $23.80 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

