Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.38. 769,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,010. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

