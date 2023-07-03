ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,429.31

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $1,429.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00340889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017773 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003197 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

