ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 40.4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1,384.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00346990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

