Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

PNC stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,614. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.