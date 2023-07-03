Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $868.40. 202,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,558. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $358.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

