Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 9,395 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $32.68. 549,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

