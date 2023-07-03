Request Price Tops $0.0783 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $78.26 million and $642,090.28 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020603 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,992.41 or 0.99890912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07817867 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $491,488.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

