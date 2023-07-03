ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,814. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $3.85 on Monday, hitting $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 487,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.56 and its 200-day moving average is $218.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. ResMed has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.