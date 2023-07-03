Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Update

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 157.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.