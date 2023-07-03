Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.77. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $960,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,544 shares of company stock worth $5,269,049. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

