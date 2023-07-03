Reviewing HAL Trust (HALFF) & The Competition

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Free Report) is one of 1,204 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HAL Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HAL Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HAL Trust N/A N/A 17.45 HAL Trust Competitors $240.64 million $5.71 million 2.11

HAL Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HAL Trust. HAL Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

1.0% of HAL Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HAL Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. HAL Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.1% and pay out 2,133.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HAL Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAL Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 HAL Trust Competitors 1053 4624 5987 83 2.43

HAL Trust presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.94%. Given HAL Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HAL Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HAL Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAL Trust N/A N/A N/A HAL Trust Competitors 374.59% 7.95% 4.97%

Summary

HAL Trust rivals beat HAL Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

HAL Trust Company Profile

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates through multi-sectors in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real Estates, and Liquid Portfolio segments. It engages in production of composite panels; residential construction, utility construction, project development, and renovation activities; supply of timber products and building materials; and develop, distributes, and e-commerce computer gaming equipment. The company also provides furniture and fit-out services; sells medical and hearing aid products; offers shipping, greenhouse construction, information and data, credit management, and factoring services; and operates temporary staffing agency, optical retail chain, mortgage funding, and greenhouse projects, as well as offers certification and benchmarking human resource polices. In addition, it manufactures and distributes optical frames and sunglasses; design, builds, installs, and operates offshore floating facilities, as well as provides tank storage services; publishes financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad; operates the radio station BNR Nieuwsradio; and offers the information and data services provider Company.info. Further, the company engages in the development and rental of retail centers, multi-family properties, and office buildings; investment in grade bonds; and provision of financial assets, including marketable securities and cash-equivalent instruments. Additionally, it invests in GHG reduction projects; and offers financial services, building materials, orthopedic devices, and tank terminal services. The company was founded in 1873 and is based in Willemstad, Curaçao.

