Reviewing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.2%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 1.27% 0.49% 0.17% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $554.28 million 0.67 -$6.11 million $0.14 55.00 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 4.70

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 2 0 1 0 1.67 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 125.11%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.14%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

