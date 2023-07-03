Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Up 38.2% in June

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,599 shares of company stock worth $81,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,619 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 441,608 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 227.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 612,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 425,300 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 567.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. Rigetti Computing, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

