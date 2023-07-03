Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,643.79

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $912,023.94 and $10,643.79 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,030.87 or 0.99969187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00177166 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,757.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

