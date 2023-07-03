Riverview Trust Co Acquires 169 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. 1,387,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,043. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.