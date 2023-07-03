Riverview Trust Co Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

DTE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

