Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,979 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

