Riverview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $334.12. 38,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

