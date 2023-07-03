Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,539,300 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 3,995,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.20. 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,485. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Barclays cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Roche in the first quarter worth $2,048,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

