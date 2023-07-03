Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.02. 67,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,722. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,968 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,977 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

