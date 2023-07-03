Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Raised by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.99. 23,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

