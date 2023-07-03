Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $270.50

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.45), with a volume of 1158356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.51).

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

