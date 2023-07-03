Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23,467.31

Rune (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Rune has a market cap of $23,467.31 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.17829606 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

