Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 1,558,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.