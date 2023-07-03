S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.43) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFOR. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON SFOR remained flat at GBX 126 ($1.60) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,974. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.77. The stock has a market cap of £730.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

S4 Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £2,797,898.56 ($3,557,404.40). Corporate insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

