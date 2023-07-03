Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00012098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $78.32 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00204648 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00031980 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003186 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.52260255 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

