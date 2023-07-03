Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. Bank of America cut their price target on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Safehold Trading Up 3.0 %

SAFE stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. Safehold’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $49.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.46%.

Insider Transactions at Safehold

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 1,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,733,346.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,200 shares of company stock worth $304,652. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Safehold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

