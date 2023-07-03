Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 13,546 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,370,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 219,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,744 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.