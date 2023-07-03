Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,623,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.17. 104,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,252. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.