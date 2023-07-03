Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 3,339 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,859 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,882,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,889,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,918,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,114. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

