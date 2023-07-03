Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0231

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and $2,390.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.22 or 0.06288663 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,393,270,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,638,205 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

