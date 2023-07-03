Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scandium International Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Scandium International Mining stock remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. Scandium International Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

