Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scandium International Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Scandium International Mining stock remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. Scandium International Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Scandium International Mining
