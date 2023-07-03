ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 37.2% in June

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 252,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SCSC stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SCSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ScanSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

