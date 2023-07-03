Schwab Charitable Fund Buys 16,390 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 122.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 0.5% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.60 on Monday, hitting $215.97. 283,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

