Schwab Charitable Fund Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 726,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 518.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

