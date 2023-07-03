Schwab Charitable Fund Has $772,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 240,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,753. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

