Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lessened by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. 212,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,917. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

