Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,829. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.