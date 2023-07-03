Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

SCHM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,022. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

