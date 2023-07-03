Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 866,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

