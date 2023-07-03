Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 7,402 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

