Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $288.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $289.47.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

