Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys Shares of 5,375 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $108.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Activity

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

