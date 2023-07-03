Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $295.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

