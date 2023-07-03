Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes $937,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $112.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

